"Not surprised"- Jon Anik analyzes potentially preventable injury that clouded Jon Jones' "ambitious" UFC 295 fight plan to face Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones was forced to withdraw from UFC 295, where he was set to defend his heavyweight title for the first time against Stipe Miocic. 'Bones' tore the tendon that connects the pectoral muscle to the bone, according to UFC President and CEO Dana White. Mixed martial arts analyst Jon Anik believes that the heavyweight champion's ambition for a quick turnaround may have led to his injury.

Speaking to Mike Heck of MMA Fighting, the UFC's play-by-play commentator stated:

"Not surprised, with respect. I thought it was ambitious to suggest that Jon Jones after that type of extended layoff would compete at UFC 285 in March and then be able to turn it around again in early November. I just thought it was ambitious, with respect. You know how seriously Jon Jones takes all of these championship fights."

Anik continued:

"No man, nor woman, has won as many title fights as Jon Jones and that really is the only biggest record that actually matters, but I have to wonder aloud, was this injury preventable? Had he been in the gym for every minute that he possibly could be dating to that past title defense? And I’m not necessarily suggesting that that’s the right recipe for success either, but I’m not surprised that this fight did not necessarily materialize."

While Jones has been forced to withdraw from the bout, the heavyweight champion has shared that he will face Stipe Miocic when he is healthy. Meanwhile, Sergei Pavlovich will face Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight title at UFC 295.

Francis Ngannou weighs in on Jon Jones' injury

Francis Ngannou has exchanged words with Jon Jones multiple times over the past several years. Despite this, the former UFC heavyweight champion wished 'Bones' well in his recovery. Speaking to Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, 'The Predator' stated:

"I think it's sad news. It's never good news when an athlete gets injured basically in training. I hope he recovers well. I was very excited to watch that fight and to see who was going to win that fight... Something like this, it's not a thing that you can blame to somebody. It can happen to everybody. It could've happened here. It could happen to anybody so I don't think that's a part of the decision, but yes, it sucks though."

While fans have clamored to see Jones and Ngannou clash in the octagon, it appears unlikely to happen. Following his departure from the UFC, 'The Predator' has signed with the PFL.