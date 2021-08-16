How to unlock Brock Lesnar in UFC 4

EA's UFC 4, which features playable characters like Brock Lesnar, Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Bruce Lee and Tyson Fury, is a fan favorite video game.

In this article, we'll break down how to unlock former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar as a playable character in the game.

If gamers want to unlock 'The Beast Incarnate' and play as the behemoth, they need to open their PlayStation or Microsoft Store, search for 'Brock Lesnar' as an 'Add-On', and download the DLC. That's it!

For players from the United States, the pack will cost $2.49. For those in Great Britain, it's £1.99. And players from the Indian subcontinent will have to shell out Rs. 209 for the DLC. Those that have subscribed to EA Play will enjoy a 10% discount on their purchase of the pack.

When EA offered fans an opportunity to claim Brock Lesnar for free

Commemorating the month of 'Brocktober', EA offered fans the opportunity to add Brock Lesnar to their personal roster of fighters for free. All that players needed to do was hop online and download the pack from the PlayStation or Microsoft Store free of charge.

In addition to Lesnar, the pack included a set of Halloween-themed vanity items. What's more, the update also brought playable characters for Askar Askarov and Jennifer Maia. The deal expired on October 25, 2020.

Fans were initially skeptical about the addition of Brock Lesnar to the game. Some even went on to throw shade at his induction onto the UFC 4 roster. Their rage was fueled by the fact that several essential fighters had no representation in the game. A legion of fans took to social media in a bid to voice their grievances.

I was hoping for Gillespie myself 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Tim (@Tim_Butwin) October 22, 2020

Although the former UFC heavyweight champion spent a significant amount of time away from the cage, his return to the digital octagon was a sight for sore eyes. But it was not very well received.

