How to watch ONE Championship online for ONE: NEXTGEN III

Watching ONE Championship online is now super easy and accessible. The next event, ONE: NEXTGEN III, will be held inside Singapore Indoor Stadium on November 26, 8:30 PM SGT. The event will have a total of six fights contested in various martial arts from Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA. Part of ONE Championship's famed 'NEXTGEN' series, the card will showcase lots of up-and-coming fighters on the ONE roster.

The main event will be the much-anticipated MMA fight between Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang and Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks. Adiwang, one of the rising stars on the ONE strawweight roster, will bring his usual flavor of explosiveness and power. In his way is the tenacious wrestler Brooks, who will make his ONE debut after bouncing around different promotions like Bellator and the UFC. The outcome of this bout might have strong implications for the current strawweight rankings.

The co-main event will be a Muay Thai barnbunner between killers with polarized styles. Former ONE bantamweight kickboxing champ Alaverdi 'Babyface Killer' Ramazanov will face Lumpinee Stadium champion Ponsiri. Both are extremely aggressive competitors but Alaverdi is a brawling powerhouse while Pongsiri is a technical slugger. The stylistic differences and similarities will certainly make for an interesting bout.

For those who want to watch this event by ONE Championship online, here are the details:

Where to watch ONE Championship online for ONE: NEXTGEN III

You can watch ONE Championship online on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning at 8:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 26 November.

The first two bouts will be streamed on ONE Championship’s Facebook page.

In addition, fans from the US can watch this event on ONE Championship online on Bleacher Report, B/R App, or B/R’s YouTube channel at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on Friday, 26 November.

Following the first broadcast of ONE: NEXTGEN II, the event will immediately be made available to stream on B/R’s YouTube channel.

Learn more about how to view ONE Championship online by visiting their official event page here.

Edited by David Andrew