Watch: ONE Championship previews Alaverdi Ramazanov vs. Pongsiri

A clash of mutiple-time Muay Thai world champions will happen at ONE Championship: NEXTGEN III. Former IFMA world and ONE bantamweight kickboxing champion Alaverdi 'Babyface Killer' Ramazanov will face 2-time Lumpinee Stadium champion Pongsiri P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym.

This bout, happening on November 26, has fireworks written all over it. Both fighters are among the most aggressive and powerful in the ONE Championship Super Series. The added pressure of getting back in the win column might also create a stronger sense of urgency for the two combatants.

In a YouTube video recently released by ONE Championship, we see the glaring differences and striking similarities between the two warriors. The first thing we noticed is the height gap between the two. Ramazanov stands at 5'11 while Pongsiri is at 5'6 1/2. The lengthy Ramazanov uses a lot of wild straight shots like teeps and crosses. The Thai fighter, however, likes to be in the pocket with hooks, knees, and elbows.

Another aspect one might want to look at is the style with which both fighters operate. Ramazanov is more of a wild brawler who throws almost everything from the hip to generate power. Pongsiri, on the other hand, is a highly aggressive technician who throws frequently but with precision and weight.

One thing that's similar about the two is the pace with which they fight. Both Ramazanov and Pongsiri attack so much their opponents barely have room to breathe. This fact alone tells us that this fight has the makings of a ONE Championship Muay Thai classic.

On November 26, we'll get to see the exciting Alaverdi Ramazanov and Pongsiri stand toe-to-toe at ONE: NEXTGEN III. The event will serve as the third leg of ONE Championship's 'NEXTGEN' series. Showcasing rising stars across Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA, the stacked 6-fight card will surely deliver.

The event will also feature a highly anticipated MMA main event between two rising ONE strawweights. Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang will look to spoil former UFC and Bellator fighter Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks' ONE debut. Expect an explosive ONE Championship event this November 26.

