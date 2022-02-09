ONE Championship's upcoming event will be available to watch across different platforms. We have all the details you need to watch ONE Championship online for their latest event, ONE: Bad Blood.

The event will take place on February 11, 6:00 P.M. Singapore Standard Time (SGT). The 13-fight card will showcase fights contested in MMA and Muay Thai.

The event will be headlined by a grudge match between heated rivals Bibiano 'The Flash' Fernandes and John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker. The two have been exchanging heated words during the months leading up to the fight and the anticipation is through the roof. Fernandes' bantamweight belt will be on the line when the duo lock horns.

In the co-main event, an interim champion will be crowned. Undefeated heavyweights Anatoly Malykhin and Kiril Grishenko will have a seismic collision for the interim strap. The winner will face champion Arjan Bhullar for the undisputed heavyweight throne.

For details on how to watch ONE Championship online for the event, check the information below.

How to watch ONE Championship online for ONE: Bad Blood

ONE: Bad Blood will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 6 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 11 February.

*** Note: Those living in the United States, India, Japan, and New Zealand won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

Watch the main card live on Bleacher Report, B/R App, or B/R’s YouTube channel at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, 11 February.

The lead card will be broadcast live exclusively on ONE’s Facebook account at 5 a.m. EST/2 a.m. PST on Friday, 11 February.

Following the first broadcast of ONE: Bad Blood, the main card will immediately be made available to stream on B/R’s YouTube channel.

Source: ONE Championship website

For more information on how to watch ONE Championship online, visit their official webpage for the event.

Edited by C. Naik