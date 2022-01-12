Watching ONE Championship online is very easy. We have all the info you need to watch their latest event, ONE: Heavy Hitters, online. The event will take place on January 14, 7:30 PM Sigapore Standard Time (SGT). The entire card will feature 12 bouts contested in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA respectively.

The event will be headlined by arguably the promotion's most dominant female champion, strawweight queen 'Panda Bear' Xiong Jing Nan.The champ will look to defend her title against submission artist Ayaka 'Zombie' Miura. The clash is a classic 'striker versus grappler' bout that is bound to produce highlights.

In the co-main event, towering ONE light heavyweight kickboxing champion Kryklia will look to defend his throne for the second time. Across the cage from him will be stocky buzzsaw Murat 'The Butcher' Aygun. The explosive co-headliner is a clash of length and finesse versus brute power.

For information on how to stream the event, check the details below.

How to watch ONE Championship online for ONE: Heavy Hitters

ONE: Heavy Hitters will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries. Fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on ONE's YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 7:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 14 January.

*** Note: Those living in the United States, India, Japan, New Zealand, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

Additionally, you can watch the event live on Bleacher Report, B/R App, or B/R’s YouTube channel beginning with the lead card at 6:30 a.m. EST/3:30 a.m. PST on Friday, 14 January.

The main card will be broadcast live at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.

Following the first broadcast of ONE: HEAVY HITTERS, the main card will immediately be made available to stream on B/R’s YouTube channel.

SOURCE: ONE's official website.

For more information on how to watch ONE online, visit their official webpage for the event.

Edited by John Cunningham