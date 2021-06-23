How to watch PFL 6 online?

The Professional Fighters League or PFL MMA exhibit their sixth event of the year, PFL 6, on June 25th. It's building up to be one of the best yet; their best-rising star will fight in the main event, and a former UFC champion will light up the co-main.

Former two-time Olympic gold-medallist Kayla Harrison will be fighting Cindy Dandois in the main event. Harrison is the 2019 PFL women's lightweight world champion and is also undefeated in her professional MMA career.

Moreover, she has finished seven of her nine fights, and only two have gone the distance. Meanwhile, Dandois has lost her only fight in the promotion.

#OnThisDay 3 Years Ago @KaylaH made her professional MMA debut!

She returns this Friday night against Cindy Dandois!#2021PFL6 | June 25

6pm ET ESPN+

10pm ET ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/4yCMT571zH — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 21, 2021

The co-main event features Anthony Pettis, who is taking on Raush Manfio. The former UFC lightweight champion will look to redeem himself after losing his first fight in the organization.

His opponent has fared slightly better, winning his first fight in the promotion. Manfio will look to consolidate his place in the playoff spots with a win against a highly respectable opponent in Anthony Pettis.

60 fighters started the 2021 PFL Regular Season... only 24 will advance to the #PFLPlayoffs!#2021PFL6 Goes Down THIS Friday Night! pic.twitter.com/XazRqoNz8q — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 22, 2021

PFL 6 in the USA

The event will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+, ESPN 2, and ESPN Deportes in the USA. The main card for the event, headlined by Harrison and Dandois and co-featured by Pettis vs. Manfio, will start at 6 PM ET.

The main event will probably start after four hours, and fans can see Kayla Harrison in action at around 10 PM ET.

PFL 6 in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the fights for free on Freesports and MMA TV.

The main card will start at 11:00 PM BST, and the main event should begin at 03:00 AM.

PFL 6 in India

PFL 6 will be aired on Dsport (English) and can also be streamed for free on several other platforms. The fights will be available on PFL Fight Central while also being available on PFL Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube pages.

The main card will start at 3:30 AM IST on June 26th, and the main event should start at approximately 7:00 AM.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh