What is the start time for PFL 6?

MMA fans don't need to wait for the UFC event on Saturday to be entertained as PFL MMA is having their PFL 6 event on June 25.

It's their sixth event of the year, and it's stacked with several amazing veterans and some future stars.

Headlining the event is a women's lightweight bout between Kayla Harrison and Cindy Dandois. Harrison is one of the brightest stars in the world of MMA and has been on the radar of the UFC for quite some time.

The event is expected to begin at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT. However, fans can expect a delay of about four hours between the main event and the start of the main card.

The event will start at 11 pm BST for UK audiences, and the main event is likely to go down at around 6 am BST.

The card starts at 3:30 am IST for Indian fans, and they can expect to see Kayla Harrison fight Cindy Dadois at approximately 7:00 am IST.

PFL 6: The beginning of Kayla Harrison's ascent to greatness?

An Olympic gold medallist for the USA, Harrison is training with the American Top Team, which features several superstars like Amanda Nunes, Jorge Masvidal, Dustin Poirier and Petr Yan. She is currently undefeated in her professional MMA career and has a record of 9-0.

Harrison relishes the fact that she gets to train with Nunes and calls her the greatest female fighter of all time. They have engaged in some sparring sessions, and some fans believe that Harrison could provide some good competition for the Lioness in the years to come.

The co-main event features a lightweight bout between Raush Manfio and former UFC champion Anthony Pettis. "Showtime" lost his PFL debut in April so he'll be looking to put in a good performance to make up for it.

It's one of the best events that the PFL has put out in a long time So, keep your eyes on this one on Friday.

