Watch: When Kayla Harrison claimed she could beat Khabib Nurmagomedov in a judo match

In a 2019 interview with TMZ Sports, Kayla Harrison pondered the question of how a fight between herself and Khabib Nurmagomedov would pan out. Harrison is of the notion that she could easily sail through a fight against any "journeyman" fighter in her weight division.

Known for her impressive work ethic, the ATT (American Top Team) protege believes she would defeat any 170-lbs fighter if she were gifted with male physical attributes. 'Doug' said:

"Listen, this is what I always say... if you put me in a 170-pound male body, like, if you put my being, my soul, whatever I am, I would be a world champion at 170 pounds, easy. Okay, 180-lbs.

I am just saying, I would be the best in the world. If you gave me the body that had the capabilities to do what men do, I would be the best in the world. I truly believe that," said Kayla Harrison.

Kayla Harrison further clarified that she was not implying she could defeat elite male athletes, such as Frankie Edgar or Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"In my body right now, could I beat a guy that's my size? I mean, maybe if he was, you know, like a journeyman or something. I'm not going to say, 'Oh, yeah I could beat Frankie Edgar.' Like, f**k no, I'm not an idiot. I know I couldn't," said Kayla Harrison.

However, Kayla Harrison is confident that she will dismantle the Dagestani fighter in a Judo match. Harrison's bold remarks stem from the fact that she is a former world-class judoka (78kg category) who won the Olympic gold medal in 2012 and 2016.

"Do you think I'm going to beat Khabib [Nurmagomedov]? He is a 155 pounds. I mean, I think I would beat him in a judo match, for sure. A hundred percent, I would beat Khabib," added Harrison.

Here's Kayla Harrison's interview with TMZ Sports, where the former PFL lightweight champion talks about a judo fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov:

Kayla Harrison banked 6 points in her recent opening bout against Mariana Morais (16-11) in the regular season of PFL 3. The victory marks Harrison's first win in her quest to claim $1 million in prize money.

Heavy ground and pound from Kayla Harrison! This one is over! #2021PFL3 LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN

🌎 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/d7f7M1ZX7q — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 7, 2021

When Khabib Nurmagomedov sided with Kayla Harrison over a judo vs. wrestling debate

During a backstage media scrum in 2020, Kayla Harrison asked fellow Dominance MMA client Khabib Nurmagomedov if he preferred judo over wrestling. 'The Eagle' replied saying he places judo on a higher pedestal than wrestling.