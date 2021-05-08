Kayla Harrison reveals details of her sparring session with teammate Amanda Nunes

PFL lightweight fighter Kayla Harrison trains alongside UFC double champion Amanda Nunes at the 'American Top Team' MMA gym in Florida.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, 'Doug' detailed her experience of sparring with 'The Lioness'. Kayla Harrison claims she locked horns with the Brazilian fighter on the second day of her MMA training. The 30-year-old judoka admitted that the sparring session did not go well for her. Harrison said:

"We sparred on my second-day of training at American Top Team. I literally had never had a fight, and I was like yeah, let's spar."

Kayla Harrison's most recent win came against Mariana Morais (16-11) at PFL 3. The bout marked Harrison's first outing of the 2021 PFL regular season. Harrison utilized her grappling acumen to take down Morais and subsequently landed a barrage of punches from the full-mounted position. Consequently, the bout was stopped at the 1:23 mark of the first round.

PFL (Professional Fighters League) posted Kayla Harrison's 9th pro-MMA career win on their Twitter handle:

Heavy ground and pound from Kayla Harrison! This one is over! #2021PFL3 LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN

🌎 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/d7f7M1ZX7q — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 7, 2021

Kayla Harrison has banked 6 points with her most recent victory. The former lightweight champion might yet again claim the hefty $1 million paycheck by winning the tournament.

2019 PFL Championship results: Kayla Harrison claims first PFL women's $1 million title https://t.co/l45M3qxIpm — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) January 1, 2020

Kayla Harrison talks about a possible MMA fight with Amanda Nunes

The MMA Twitterverse was quick to speculate on how a possible fight between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes would unfold. Harrison, however, is not bothered by what the MMA community has to say as she is purely focused on becoming the best female fighter.

"This is something everyone wants to focus on and talk about and obsess over. That means people are putting me in the conversation."

Harrison is all praise for Amanda Nunes as the Brazilian fighter is a great ambassador for the sport of MMA. The former Olympic gold medalist aspires to share the cage with Nunes to prove her own mettle.

"It's a huge honor for me. The biggest compliment that I can give to Amanda is to tell her that I do want to fight her some day. Because she is the greatest. She is what I'm chasing. She is a great champion, in the cage, outside of the cage. I respect her so much," Harrison added.

Amanda Nunes Vs Kayla Harrison Has To Happen! #pfl pic.twitter.com/90wEUPnLOq — 5thRound (@5th_Round) May 7, 2021

"I do hope if we ever share the cage, it will be done in a respectful, awesome manner."

The mega-clash is unlikely to come to fruition any time soon as Kayla Harrison has three fights left on her contract with the PFL.

However, since Amanda Nunes has been disposing of her opponents since 2015, it appears that Harrison might be the only fighter that could make for a formidable opponent for 'The Lioness.'