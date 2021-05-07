Is PFL superstar Kayla Harrison married?

Former PFL (Professional Fighters League) women's lightweight champion Kayla Harrison is currently unmarried. However, Harrison was engaged to Judo black belt/firefighter Aaron Handy, according to a 2012 report from CNBC.

Kayla Harrison eventually decided to split up with Aaron Handy as she reportedly entered into a romantic relationship with fellow American Top Team pupil Anthony Rocco Martin. Anthony Martin, formerly known as Tony Martin, is a former UFC welterweight fighter who holds a professional fighting record of 17-6-0.

Although there are no reports that may indicate that Kayla Harrison is still in a relationship with Anthony Martin, the couple did admit to being together in a 2019 interview with Michael Fiedel. 'Doug' also blasted UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby for considering Martin a "boring" fighter.

"Okay, so there is a certain UFC employee [Sean Shelby], who thinks that he is boring or for whatever reason doesn't like him... this organization says he is boring? Because he doesn't want to get into a slugfest and get brain damage and possibly lose a fight?" said Kayla Harrison.

"They don't like him for whatever reason. I can't understand why anyone wouldn't love this guy. I mean, look at him... what's not to love?" added Harrison

The UFC eventually released Anthony Rocco Martin after his multi-fight contract ended in 2020. Rocco was last seen in the octagon against Neil Magny at UFC 250, where he lost to 'The Haitian Sensation' via a unanimous decision.

Kayla Harrison stamps her authority at PFL 3

Coming into her opening bout for the PFL 3 regular season, Kayla Harrison was the biggest betting favorite on the fight card. The former Olympic gold medalist battered lightweight veteran Mariana Morais (16-11) with a quick TKO victory in the first round. Harrison claimed 6 points with this victory, advancing further in her quest to win the $1 million prize.

"If anyone thinks they can step to me they can come get in the cage. But from now on, I’m the baddest woman in this room, or any room,” said Kayla Harrison in her post-fight interview.

Kayla Harrison currently stands undefeated as a professional MMA fighter. The American Top Team protege has extended her record to 9-0. Being a former PFL women's lightweight champion (2019), it wouldn't come as a surprise if Kayla Harrison secures the $1 million payday yet again.

