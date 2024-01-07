How to watch Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Fredrick Lawson? PPV cost, streaming, TV channels, ticket prices, and more 

Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Fredrick Lawson are all set to lock horns in a thrilling boxing clash on January 6 at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Paradise Nevada. The fight wil consist of 12 rounds and will take place at junior middleweight (156 pounds).

The fight will be available for streaming on the DAZN platform in the United States. So, one needs a subscripton to DAZN in order to enjoy the event. The bout is not a pay-per-view event so just a DAZN subscripton is enough to watch the fight. A person can buy the subscription for $25 month or they can get a 12-month contract where they have to pay $20 per month for the subscription.

Fans outside the US will have to opt for a VPN subsription in order to watch the event live.

The tickets for the event are available on axs.com and are within the range of $50-$150.

The main card is expected to start at 8 pm Eastern Time and 5 pm Pacific Time. Ortiz Jr. and Lawson are expcted to start their clash at 11:15 pm Eastern Time and 8:15 pm Pacific Time.

Ortiz Jr. is currently undefeated as a professional boxer with an impressive record of 19-0. Another impressive thing about the 25-year-old is that all 19 of his victories have come via knockouts.

Lawson, on the other hand, is riding a two-fight win streak and has a professional record of 30-3.

It remains to be seen whether Ortiz Jr. will continue his dominant winning streak on Jan. 6 or not.

The main card for the Jan. 6 event is as follow:

Main Card

Main event: Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Fredrick Lawson - junior middleweight (12 rounds)

Co-main event: Ohara Davies vs. Ismael Barroso - WBA interim super lightweight title (12 rounds)

Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Xolisani Ndongeni - super lightweight (10 rounds)

Raul Curiel vs. Elias Diaz - Curiel's NABF welterweight title (10 rounds)