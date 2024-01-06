Vergil Ortiz Jr. boxing record: A close look at the American pro-boxer's dominance inside the squared circle

Budding boxing superstar Vergil Ortiz Jr. holds an unblemished record of 19-0. The Texas native has a penchant for finishing his opponents, and each of his professional outings has ended via KO or TKO.

After racking up an amateur record of 140-20, the gifted pugilist turned pro in 2016 in a first-round knockout win against Julio Rodas. He then racked up seven straight wins, finally landing a NABF junior super lightweight title fight against Jesus Alvarez Rodriguez, who at the time held a record of 15-3.

Sure enough, Ortiz Jr. won the title in stunning fashion, scoring a TKO in the third round. He then continued his dominant campaign, racking in four more finishes, following which he finally landed his first world title shot against Antonio Orozco.

At the Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie, the fighter added yet another feather to his cap, knocking out Orozco in the sixth round claiming the WBA Gold World welterweight title.

Fast forward a few years, in 2021, he was presented with another opportunity when he was paired up against Maurice Hooker for the WBO International welterweight title. Ortiz Jr. once again imposed his dominance, cruising through his opponent with a seventh-round stoppage.

Catch Vergil Ortiz Jr.'s best stoppages below:

Finally, in 2022, he delivered a ninth-round TKO against Michael McKinson in a title eliminator for the WBA World welterweight strap. However, in recent years, the fighter has been plagued by a slew of health complications, including being diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a health condition that affects the kidneys.

Watch Vergil Ortiz Jr. open up on his health issues below:

He is scheduled to return against Fredrick Lawson this weekend at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. speaks about potential fight against Tim Tszyu

Vergil Ortiz Jr. is making his super welterweight debut this weekend, and the 25-year-old is now more motivated than ever, salivating at the prospect of facing some of the best the division has to offer.

He is especially thrilled for a potential fight against WBO World Super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu. Talking about a future clash against the fellow undefeated pugilist, he told Fight Hype:

"He is a good fighter, he is an exciting fighter. It's motivating just thinking that's a potential fight. I would love to fight him. He seems like a good guy, a good fighter. So why not?"

