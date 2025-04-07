How will Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway's lightweight move affect the 145-pound division? Ex-UFC veteran answers the burning question

Ilia Topuria has vacated his UFC featherweight crown to move up to the lightweight division. Along with him, Max Holloway and Brian Ortega have also confirmed their intentions to compete in the 155-pound division and leave the 145-pound division behind.

Ad

Recently, these developments in the UFC featherweight division have drawn the attention of ex-UFC fighter Josh Thompson. In the latest episode of the WEIGHING IN podcast, he and co-host John McCarthy discussed how the moves made by Topuria and Holloway could potentially shake up the 145-pound division.

Thompson said:

"This whole 145-pound division though it's going to get shaken up. Brian Ortega going up to 55 [155 pounds]... Max Holloway going to 55, um Ilia [Topuria] going to 55. I mean you are losing three of your top guys right there. You know those guys are gone."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Thompson went on to suggest that the arrival of former PFL and Bellator fighters like Patricio Pitbull and Aaron Pico in the UFC featherweight division could potentially initiate a resurgence in it as well:

"But I mean there's room for some growth in this 145-pound division. So like the addition I'm hoping, you know, of Patricio [Pitbull], that's one, and I'm hoping the addition of [Aaron] Pico here shortly, that's two."

Ad

Check out Josh Thompson's comments below (25:21):

Ad

Ilia Topuria reveals the targeted opponents for his return fight in the lightweight division

Amid Ilia Topuria's impressive record in the UFC, he once competed in the lightweight division. In March 2022, during UFC Fight Night 204, the Spaniard faced Jai Herbert and won by knockout. Now, citing issues with weight cutting, Topuria is set to fight again in the 155-pound division.

Ad

While he publicly called out for a title fight against Islam Makhachev, 'El Matador' is also preparing to potentially face Charles Oliveira in his return fight to one of the most competitive divisions in the UFC. In a recent interview with Alvaro Colmenero, Topuria said:

"I'm preparing for Islam Makhachev. All of my training is actually focused on Islam or Charles [Oliveira], because I don't see any other opponents. So, I have two names in mind."

Ad

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.