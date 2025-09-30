Hu Yong says Sanzhar Zakirov’s biggest weakness is ‘a lack of significant power’

Fifth-ranked flyweight MMA contender ‘Wolf Warrior’ Hu Yong is not the least bit concerned about Sanzhar Zakirov’s supposed lack of finishing abilities.The Chinese knockout artist will duke it out with the No.4-ranked in a pivotal flyweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video on October 3 in Bangkok, Thailand.‘Tornado’ has ravaged everyone in his path so far, notching a perfect 15-0 professional record, with his last six wins against elite competition in the world’s largest martial arts organization.However, Hu Yong believes he has already found a fatal flaw in the undefeated Uzbek’s armor.The Fighting Bros Club affiliate told ONE Championship in his pre-event interview:&quot;His exploitable weakness is a lack of significant power — he doesn't possess heavy punching force.&quot;Hu Yong is one of the most notorious finishers in the 135-pound MMA division, feared for the destructive power in his fists.The 29-year-old holds brutal finishes over Eko Roni Saputra and former flyweight MMA kingpin Geje Eustaquio.For ‘Wolf Warrior’, this matchup is an opportunity to highlight the difference in power between him and Zakirov. ONE Fight Night 36 streams live in U.S. primetime at no additional cost to Prime Video subscribers in North America. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHu Yong unfazed by Sanzhar Zakirov's versatile skillsetSanzhar Zakirov has been an enigma in both the strawweight and flyweight MMA divisions for his well-rounded striking and grappling abilities.Despite 'Tornado's advanced arsenal, Hu Yong remains adamant that he has nothing to worry about in their impending clash.As far as 'Wolf Warrior' is concerned, Zakirov's undefeated streak will come to an end at ONE Fight Night 36.The proven annihilator from China told ONE Championship:&quot;His undefeated record stems from not having faced me yet. He poses no threat to me, only an opportunity for me to prove my strength.&quot;