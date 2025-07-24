  • home icon
“Hungry to get back in the win column” - Johan Ghazali looking to stop skid against ‘tough opponent’ in Bangkok

By Atilano Diaz
Modified Jul 24, 2025 03:55 GMT
Johan Ghazali (Image by ONE Championship)
Johan Ghazali [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

18-year-old Malaysian-American Muay Thai sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali has hit a bit of a rough patch in his once budding ONE Championship career.

The Rentap Muaythai Gym representative has lost his last two fights, and dropped three out of his last four. While he once enjoyed a promising start to a professional stint in the world's largest martial arts organization, Ghazali now has his back against the wall.

Thankfully, the teenage star has not lost motivation or hope, and he's hungry to get back in his winning stride.

Later this year, he gets his chance as he takes on tough Moroccan Zakaria El Jamari.

Speaking to New Straits Times in a recent interview, Ghazali says he is excited to step back inside the ONE Championship ring and do what he does best.

'Jojo' said:

"Zakaria is a tough opponent, but I'm hungry to get back in the win column. I've trained hard and I'll be at my best."
Needless to say, Ghazali remains one of the most exciting young stars in ONE Championship, and his future remains bright. The 18-year-old steps back into the ring in September and fans can't wait to see the Malaysian-American back in action.

Johan Ghazali battles Zakaria El Jamari in must-win fight at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video

Malaysian-American brawler 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is set to return to the ONE Championship ring to take on tough Moroccan adversary Zakaria El Jamari.

The two square off in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Sept. 5.

The event goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in North America can catch the action live and free on Amazon Prime Video.

About the author
Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade.

Know More

Edited by Aziel Karthak
