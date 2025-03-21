‘Hungry’ Marat Grigorian admits rivalry with Superbon is far from over: “I’m looking forward to the next one”

Marat Grigorian wouldn't mind a fourth meeting against Superbon after he aces his next mission on the global stage of ONE Championship.

The former three-time Glory kickboxing world champion is back in action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan this Sunday, March 23.

There, the Hemmers Gym athlete welcomes Kaito Ono to the organization in a featherweight kickboxing tussle.

His focus is solely on bringing the right game plan and fire to outdo the former Shoot Boxing and Rise Championship champion. That said, he's more than ready to rekindle one of kickboxing's greatest rivalries in recent years.

"It never ends. [My rivalry with Superbon] never ends, you know. Every year, we are crossing each other. So yeah, it's like that. At the top level, it's always like that. You're always going to cross each other," he told the South China Morning Post in a pre-ONE 172 interview.

"Of course, I'm happy to face Superbon again. Last time, I thought I won under kickboxing rules. But it didn't happen my way. But yes, I'm looking forward to the next one. I need to stay hungry always."

Watch the full interview here:

A deep dive into Marat Grigorian and Superbon's rivalry

Marat Grigorian and Superbon's rivalry dates back to February 2018.

The 33-year-old Hemmers Gym product knocked out the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion in 29 seconds in their first meeting at Kunlun Fight 69 in Guiyang, China.

Superbon, however, flipped the script in his subsequent matches against Grigorian under the ONE banner.

He beat the Armenian dynamo via unanimous decision at ONE X in March 2022, and did just enough to edge his old nemesis on the scorecards at ONE Friday Fights 58 in April 2024.

Before any potential talk about a fourth scrap between the two, Marat Grigorian will first have to pass his test, Japanese kickboxer Kaito Ono, inside the Saitama Super Arena.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available to fight fans via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com this Sunday, March 23.

