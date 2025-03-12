"Hunter Campbell is a smart guy" - Fans react to Dillon Danis revealing UFC's stance on him joining TUF

Dillon Danis has stayed away from MMA for years now. Recently, he appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and revealed that he tried to become a part of the UFC and how the company responded to it.

Danis' claim attracted an immediate fan reaction as soon as the clip of the interview was posted online.

Danis is known for his submission grappling career. He also competed in mixed martial arts under the Bellator MMA banner, where he fought two times in 2018 and 2019. Danis became a household name after his association with high-profile UFC superstar Conor McGregor and his infamous beef with UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov's team.

In conversation with Helwani, Danis revealed why he couldn't get into the UFC and how the company reacted to his offer of joining the promotion through The Ultimate Fighter:

"I said put me on The Ultimate Fighter. ...That would have been pure cinema, think about that, and they were like, 'we're trying to bring it back to the entertainment side,' they've certain fighters 1-0, 2-0, I knew they're terrible, and they're like, 'No, we won't do it.' ... And Hunter was just like, 'He's gonna go in the house, make the most trouble, and then not fight.' It's the same thing that everyone says. It was so f**king annoying."

Watch Dillon Danis' comments below:

Fans showed up in the comments section of Helwani's post on X and started reacting to it. One wrote:

"Hunter Campbell is a smart guy."

Another highlighted that Campbell predicted Danis' future based on his past and wrote:

"Hunter Campbell predicted his future behaviour based on his past behaviour, which for some reason he finds annoying. I also hate it when people describe me accurately."

Another fan reacted by predicting that Danis would repeat his past behavior and not fight:

He would have done what he ALWAYS does. Get attention, and then not fight.

Check out some more fan reactions to Dillon Danis' interview below:

Dillon Danis fired shots at Magomed Ankalaev after he defeated Alex Pereira at UFC 313

Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira squared off against each other at UFC 313 in a high-stakes UFC light heavyweight title showdown. Ankalaev secured a unanimous decision victory and dethroned Pereira as the light heavyweight champion.

Dillon Danis reacted to Ankalaev's title win by taking shots at him in a bitter social media post on X. His beef with Dagestani fighters dates back to the infamous brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team at UFC 229.

Danis took to X and wrote:

"F*cking stinking Dagestani rat will never be my champion #chama."

