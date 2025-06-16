Hunter Campbell visits Dagestan, gets UFC congratulations and a “very tasty” local delicacy from Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin

The UFC's Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell recently visited Dagestan and received some local love from Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin, Abubakar Nurmagomedov.

Despite not being under contract with the UFC anymore, Abubakar seems to be in good terms with the promotion's top brass.

Campbell's trip, as it turns out, was motivated by his insistence to have one of Russia's local delicacies: the Lavender Raf coffee. Abubakar hosted the UFC executive and offered him more than just a cup of caffeinated beverage.

Nurmagomedov wrote about the experience on his Instagram page [Translated from Russian]:

"Guys, I'll tell you exactly why Hunter flew to Dagestan! I got a call from @rizvan_magomedov and said Hunter wants to fly to Dagestan to see you and have a lavender raff with you, I was like "yeah sure brother! » during a conversation, Hunter congratulated me on the legendary signing in the GFL promotion."

He continued:

"All in all we had a great time Hunter fly again brother. By the way, a different pancake on the table that is very tasty."

Check out the post below:

When Abubakar Nurmagomedov got involved in Khabib Nurmagomedov's brawl with Conor McGregor in 2018

Back in October 2018, Abubakar Nurmagomedov was involved in perhaps the most infamous brawl in MMA history. After his cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov, defended his UFC lightweight title against Conor McGregor at UFC 229, a brawl ensued between the fighters' camps.

Abubakar, who was in Khabib's corner, got involved in a momentary scuffle with McGregor before exiting the octagon. Because of this, the Dagestani fighter received a suspension from NSAC and a $25,000 fine. Meanwhile, 'The Eagle' received suspension and a hefty fine. Abubakar became eligible to compete again in 2019, in which he made his UFC debut.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner, Abubakar lost his UFC debut against David Zawada via arm triangle choke in the first round. He followed it up with back-to-back wins in the promotion. His last UFC fight was a split decision loss against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in June 2023.

In December 2024, Abubakar got signed by Global Fight League (GFL). He is yet to make his debut in the promotion.

