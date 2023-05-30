Mackenzie Dern and her estranged husband are in a legal tussle regarding their very public divorce.

The UFC fighter recently headlined a Fight Night event and came out victorious in her fight against Angela Hill. However, before the fight, she went to court to settle her divorce with her husband. Following the fight, she appeared on The MMA Hour and defended herself while making allegations that her husband Wesley Santos physically abused her.

In response to her statements, Santos released a prepared statement that read:

"I am disappointed that Mackenzie chose to make public statements about our divorce, especially since it involves the custody of our beautiful daughter, Moa. Because we are in the middle of legal proceedings, I cannot comment on anything at this time, except to say that Mackenzie’s statements are false and defamatory.”

According to court documents obtained by MMA Fighting, the pair exchanged domestic violence allegations. Santos claimed that the UFC fighter beat their daughter. While in court, the professional surfer also stated that he has never raised his hands on Dern who is a professional MMA fighter because he would not 'stand a chance' against her.

Mackenzie Dern talks about the struggles of going through a divorce during camp

Mackenzie Dern headlined a UFC Fight Night event in what was one of the biggest fights of her life. Dern was going through a tough time away from the octagon since she was going through a divorce with her husband Wesley Santos.

Santos is a professional surfer but Dern was the main source of income for the family and for her child. During an interview with The MMA Hour, she spoke about the hardships:

"It’s crazy for me cause I always want to represent someone who can stand up for themselves and can defend themselves for all the women out there - so for me to see myself in that situation was really hard."

“It’s crazy for me cause I always want to represent someone who can stand up for themselves and can defend themselves for all the women out there - so for me to see myself in that situation was really hard.”



Mackenzie Dern went on to say that she was physically abused and it was one of the main reasons why she decided to get divorced in the first place. The 30-year-old also spoke about how she decided to stay in the relationship because she thought it would get better but it just kept getting worse as time went on.

