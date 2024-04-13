"I 100% guarantee it" - Nate Diaz lays out Conor McGregor trilogy plans, names Jake Paul and Leon Edwards in rematch "hit list"

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 will happen without a shadow of a doubt, at least according to the Stockton star, who recently disclosed his combat sports plan at a pre-fight presser for his upcoming boxing match with fellow UFC veteran Jorge Masvidal.

However, it wasn't just the Irishman that Diaz named as his future opponents, he has also set his sights on earning rematches with Jake Paul, to whom he lost a boxing match last year, and Leon Edwards, who handed the Stockton star his final UFC loss.

"I 100% guarantee I'm gonna fight Conor McGregor again. And I 100% guarantee I'm gonna probably fight Jake Paul again, this f***ing f***er [Jorge Masvidal] again, and Leon Edwards again. That's my hit list."

Check out Nate Diaz revealing the rematches he has in mind:

Despite his confidence, rematches with McGregor, Paul, and Edwards could prove difficult to secure. While a trilogy bout with McGregor would, by far, be the easiest matchup to book, especially given the Irishman's own interest in a third and final rematch, Diaz's other two targets are less likely.

First, Paul is currently focused on boxing and aims to become a world champion. A fight with another MMA fighter may very well be regarded as a step backward for 'The Problem Child', especially given his disinterest in boxing rematches with anyone he has already beaten.

Unless the rematch takes place in the PFL and is an MMA bout, which Paul is open to, it is unlikely. With Diaz's past disrespect of the PFL as an organization and his plans to return to the UFC, even an MMA rematch may not occur. As for Edwards, he is currently the UFC welterweight champion.

There is almost no chance he will be given a title shot with so many top contenders at welterweight.

Nate Diaz has beaten three UFC champions

Despite never having won a UFC title, Nate Diaz has actually beaten three UFC champions, both undisputed and interim. At UFC 196, he stunned the MMA world by submitting Conor McGregor, then the reigning undisputed featherweight champion and future undisputed lightweight titleholder.

Three years later, he defeated former undisputed lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. And in his final UFC fight, he submitted Tony Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion.

