“I have 8.8 Million followers” - Andrew Tate lashes out at media report tying student’s university shooting plans with his beliefs

Andrew Tate does not have any tolerance for the slander of his name.

Despite the controversial figure he puts out on social media, Tate was quick to shoot down a recently published article labeling a young criminal as an 'Andrew Tate admirer.' The former kickboxer put the article on blast, stating the writer wrongfully tied his name into the situation.

As one of the most followed accounts on X, Tate claimed the article was a direct attack on his character and that his '8.8 million followers' are too many for him to know them all.

Expand Tweet

The 'Andrew Tate admirer' written in the article was later identified as Nicholas Rees, who was arrested for claiming he would shoot up Leeds Trinity University. Tate claimed his media content 'preached against' such acts, therefore finding an issue in the headline.

To end his rant, 'Cobra' called the story a 'matrix attack' on his name.

Tate's tweet comes on the heels of the influencer recently losing a defamation lawsuit case against a United States marine sergeant.

Andrew Tate continues quest to be granted permission to leave Romania

As the controversial influencer Andrew Tate continues to engage himself in ongoing legal matters, the former kickboxer is yet to be granted permission to leave Romania.

In the most notable report, Tate was denied access to travel upon hearing news of his mother's health scare.

Expand Tweet

Tate, along with his brother Tristan, are currently amid serious charges against them, including human trafficking and sexual assault. The allegations have long surrounded the controversial celebrities, with Andrew Tate at the center of the story.

However, the Tate brothers did receive a small victory in regaining their previously seized assets in early 2024. Before, they were denied several appeals while being held in detention in Romania.

The brothers continue to push for their freedom and claim their innocence amid the lengthy trial process.