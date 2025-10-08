  • home icon
  "I could absolutely be that person" - Selina Flores eyes Allycia Hellen Rodrigues after ONE Championship debut win

"I could absolutely be that person" - Selina Flores eyes Allycia Hellen Rodrigues after ONE Championship debut win

By James De Rozario
Published Oct 08, 2025 15:22 GMT
Selina Flores (left) has her radar locked on Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
Selina Flores (left) has her radar locked on Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' shiny strap. [Image: ONE Championship]

Multi-time WBC Muay Thai world champion Selina Flores made an immediate impression in her much-awaited ONE Championship debut, and she's already setting her sights on the top of the division.

The American striking dynamo earned a unanimous decision victory over former ONE world title challenger Marie McManamon in their atomweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 36 last Friday, October 3, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Right after her triumph, the 27-year-old spoke with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin and made it clear she's ready to challenge for ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' gold if the opportunity arises.

Selina Flores said:

"I mean, I think it could. I think things happen and people need to step in and fill roles, and I think that I could absolutely be that person."

She further continued:

"But again, I'm ready to fight again. I'm healthy — obviously, once these heal up — but I'm ready to step in again whenever I need to, and that's my goal. I think that everybody's kind of asking me that and trying to stir the pot a little bit, which I totally understand. But yeah, that's what I'm here for. I'm not afraid to say that — that is the goal."
The "Art of Eight Limbs" specialist, known as 'Teep Queen' for her devastating push kicks, extended her winning streak to five with the victory over the English-Irish standout, who opened her promotional account with a defeat to Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 29 in March.

North American fight fans who missed any of the action from ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II can watch the card in its entirety via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Selina Flores' full interview with Atkin below:

Selina Flores can expect a test like no other if she gets her shot at Rodrigues' crown

Selina Flores may have looked every bit impressive throughout her nine-minute fight against McManamon, displaying every trait and quality that made her a WBC Muay Thai world champion.

However, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues presents a much tougher challenge in terms of technique, power, and in-ring IQ.

The Brazilian mum-champ enjoys a 5-0 run in the atomweight division of the organization, and based on her past two outings, she doesn't look like she'll be surrendering her ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title anytime soon.

Rodrigues earned back-to-back knockouts against Marie McManamon and Johanna Persson in 2025, very much proving that no one can match her skill set at atomweight.

