Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio knew wrestling would be Jarred Brooks’ trump card when they shared the circle at ONE 164 back in 2022.

However, he learned the hard way just how overwhelming ‘The Monkey God’s' pressure can be, as he succumbed to the American after five rounds, surrendering his title in the process.

As fate would have it, Pacio will get a second crack at Brooks in one of five championship bouts at ONE 166: Qatar at Lusail Sports Arena on March 1.

As he prepares to get even with Brooks and reclaim his lost crown, Pacio sat down with The MMA Superfan to discuss his first encounter with the division’s new top dog.

While the Lions Nation MMA affiliate has already accepted his loss, he admits there’s one thing he regrets the most.

Joshua Pacio revealed that he wished he had more time with his former wrestling coach, Ali Heydarabadi:

“I think if I had more time with my former wrestling coach Ali [Heydarabadi], I think I still would have been world champion. But it’s the past and I accept the results.”

‘The Passion’ continued:

“We were supposed to fight in June and that was my last session with coach Ali. When the fight was rescheduled to December, coach Ali was in my corner but we weren’t able to train. If I had more time with him I think the outcome would have been different. Brooks can say the same that he now knows my game plan.”

ONE 166: Qatar will air live on March 1 via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Can Joshua Pacio stop Jarred Brooks’ takedowns in the do-over?

Simply put, Jarred Brooks had his way with Joshua Pacio and took the fight to the ground whenever he pleased.

The Filipino warrior understands that while he won’t be able to stuff all of ‘The Monkey God’s' attempts, he can react better on his back and not just be content staying in his guard game.

In the same interview, Pacio admitted his faults and promised to do better in the rematch:

“He was throwing some ground and pound, which most didn’t hit its mark. I was comfortable in that position, but it ultimately cost me.”

Watch the full interview: