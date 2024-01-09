“I accepted it and refocused on training” – Oh Ho Taek on coming to terms with knockout loss to Akbar Abdullaev

At ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12, Oh Ho Taek will look to bounce back in a big way from his first loss under the ONE Championship banner.

The South Korean featherweight contender made an impact on his debut with the promotion back in October 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 2. His split decision win over Ryogo Takahashi led to an even bigger fight the next time out that unfortunately resulted in a disappointing setback for ‘Spider’.

He was finished in just under 45 seconds by Akbar Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 8 in a performance that he is determined to put in the rearview mirror by getting back in the win column.

Ahead of his clash with Shamil Gasanov in the main event at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Oh Ho Taek reflected on his last outing and the adversity he faced both in and outside of the circle:

“When my hand broke, the plan didn't go as it should have gone. It was tough for two weeks as it was my first loss in my professional record at ONE Championship, but I accepted it and refocused on training.”

Oh Ho Taek will have to bounce back against an opponent that is looking to do the same

The main event of ONE Fight Night 18 serves as a big matchup for the featherweight division given both Oh Ho Taek and Shamil Gasanov’s stature.

Gasanov finds himself in the same position as his opponent, where the first loss of his career still remains fresh in his mind as his last performance under the ONE banner.

‘The Cobra’ will look to solidify his place in the top five rankings despite his submission loss to Garry Tonon which saw his opponent move on to bigger and better things.

Only one man can emerge victorious on fight night, and with both of them having a point to prove, you can expect to see the best of both competitors at Lumpinee.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch ONE Fight Night 18 live and free in U.S. primetime this Friday, January 12. Alternatively, check your local listings for more details.