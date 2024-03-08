Former ISKA atomweight K-1 world champion Cristina Morales of Spain knows switching between combat disciplines at the elite level in ONE Championship is no walk in the park. So when she decided to pursue Muay Thai and make her mark in ‘the art of eight limbs’, it was a serious decision that needed serious effort.

Morales is set to challenge reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video, ONE Championship’s historic all-female fight card on International Women’s Day.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Morales talked about the transition to Muay Thai and how she made it happen.

The Spanish fighter said:

“It's been quite challenging and tough because I had to change the game from kickboxing to Muay Thai. I’m a kickboxer and not a Muay Thai fighter, so I had to adapt, I had to take personal classes, private classes, and a lot more effort for Muay Thai.”

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, March 8th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Cristina Morales promises fans explosive battle with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues: “It will keep you on the edge of your seat”

Spanish fighter Cristina Morales promises fans her highly anticipated showdown with ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will be one for the books.

She told ONE Championship:

“This fight will have a great rhythm. It will keep you on the edge of your seat. Both fighters will do their best. I will do my best like I always do.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja.