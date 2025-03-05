"I admit my wrongs" - Ryan Garcia comes clean about wanting to regain fans' respect, gets honest about "actions of drinking and smoking" before fights

The Ryan Garcia vs. 'Rolly' Romero fight marks the beginning of a redemption tour for the former, who recently spoke of his desire to clean up his reputation, saying as much at a recent press conference. Garcia was embroiled in controversy for most of 2024.

Now, he is hoping to rehabilitate his image. That begins with a more honest take on the behind-the-scenes struggles he was experiencing, especially regarding his alleged substance abuse.

Moreover, Garcia is also aiming to return to the top of the sport and achieve the greatness many had previously expected of him. He said (via Ring Magazine):

"I want to be great. I've always wanted to fight the best fighters in the sport. As far as my problems outside the ring, I've always had those problems. I don't know who else struggles with stuff like that, but that's just something I was struggling with and sure."

Additionally, Garcia offered up his own struggles as a cautionary tale for anyone else in the boxing world.

"I do want to just show everybody that you could come back from anything, and I want to show my dedication to the sport and just be a true professional. I admit my wrongs, and I don't want anybody to take my actions of drinking and smoking before the fight and try to think that's a way to handle yourself as a professional."

Check out Ryan Garcia's pursuit of redemption:

Garcia's erratic behavior on social media and in public before and after his pivotal no-contest with Devin Haney turned him into a polarizing figure. While many were entertained by his bizarre antics, others expressed concern, including his family and ex-wife.

Now, Garcia seems to have regained his focus but will have much to prove, as he still remains expelled from the WBC.

Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero both lost their undefeated records to the same fighter

Back in early 2023, Ryan Garcia was an undefeated boxing star with a mountain of expectations behind him. However, when he faced Gervonta 'Tank' Davis at catchweight, the bout was anything but competitive. Davis dropped Garcia with a hard counter-left and later TKO'd him in round seven.

Check out Ryan Garcia's loss to Gervonta Davis:

This is a fate he shares with 'Rolly,' who he will face in May. Romero took on Davis a year prior to Garcia's own matchup and was also stopped. However, instead of the TKO coming in round seven, it was in round six.

