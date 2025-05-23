"I cannot afford to slack off" - Denice Zamboanga pursues continued evolution despite reaching MMA summit

Denice Zamboanga knows that the only thing harder than winning a world championship is keeping it. In January, Zamboanga scored a Round 2 TKO over Alyona Rassohyna to capture the ONE interim atomweight MMA world championship, setting the stage for a clash with undisputed queen Stamp Fairtex this summer.
Sadly, that fight is no longer on the docket after Stamp was forced to bow out of the bout due to a lingering knee injury, relinquishing her ONE atomweight MMA crown in the process.
Zamboanga is now the undisputed ONE atomweight MMA world titleholder.
It was an unfortunate turn of events that left Zamboanga absorbing a wave of mixed emotions. But no matter how her undisputed title reign began, she's determined to prove herself on martial arts' biggest global stage. Zamboanga told ONE Championship:
"Now, when I’m in the gym, I cannot afford to slack off one bit. I’m now always thinking of ways to improve and level up my training and my skills."
Zamboanga has not yet booked her first ONE world title defense, but she already has a name at the top of her list.
Denice Zamboanga calls for ONE atomweight MMA world title clash with Ayaka Miura
Denice Zamboanga wasted no time in calling for her first ONE world title challenger. During an interview with Nick Atkin, 'The Menace' named No.2 atomweight contender Ayaka Miura as the most deserving. Zamboanga said:
"Since she's very active, I think that's one of her advantages. For me, it's a challenge because we are both good at grappling, but at the same time, she knows how to handle a fighter like me, so I think it will be a big challenge for me."
Miura has looked nothing short of spectacular in recent years. She is currently sitting on a four-fight win streak, with three of those victories coming via Round 1 submission.
With eight wins inside the Circle and an impressive 88 percent finish rate, is Miura the clear choice for Zamboanga's first atomweight title defense?