“I ain’t going nowhere” - Nina-Marie Daniele shuts down haters with a vengeance in response to savage trolling following Sean Strickland controversy

Nina-Marie Daniele recently became the target of relentless online trolling due to an interview with Sean Strickland. The influential social media personality who is often seen at UFC events interviewing the stars of the promotion addressed comments from her detractors:

"Too many haters in MMA land. I’m here now. Get used to me, I ain’t going nowhere."

Nina-Marie Daniele is a well-known name in the MMA universe, and owing to her massive 1.3 million followers on Instagram, she often gets to interview the UFC stars. Her regular collaborator in interviews, UFC middleweight Sean Strickland had made provocative comments in a past interview. This didn't go down very well with some of the fans. Strickland specifically mentioned her massive following and resorted to sexually suggestive remarks while counting his reasons for appearing in her interviews:

"I've no shame, I'm doing interview with Nina because she has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and her ti**ies hang out."

On Nina-Marie Daniele's rebuttal, Strickland then added:

"You know what makes it more awkward you guys...This is a real factual thing I'm saying. She intentionally makes her ti**ies hang out for me and her boyfriend is holding the camera while I'm trying not to look at her f*cking t**ties."

Nina-Marie Daniele's interview isn't the first time Sean Strickland has courted controversy

Sean Strickland is infamous for being unfiltered and sometimes seems unhinged. The middleweight fighter regularly racks up controversies through his provocative tweets and reckless media interactions. 'Tarzan' came under heavy criticism in 2021 after he posted a tweet with a seemingly homophobic tone and tenor:

"If I had a gay son I would think I failed as a man to create such weakness..... If I had a wh*re for a daughter I'd think she just wanted to be like her dad lol!!"

Strickland in more recent times called the Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg a communist and came down on him harshly while voicing his support to his billionaire rival Elon Musk:

"Man f*ck Mark Zuckerberg.. Dirty communist.... No one wants your goggles and your disinformation censorship but.... Facebook market gets a pass.... @elonmusk come to Vegas. We will put in work!"

In a UFC press conference on June 28th, Strickland termed the conferment of suffrage rights on women as a "mistake" and also suggested that they should be sent back to the kitchen:

“We need to take women out of the work force.”

