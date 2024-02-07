"I ain't going nowhere" - Tyson Fury confirms he's not retiring anytime soon while laying out five-fight plan involving Francis Ngannou

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury recently withdrew from his upcoming fight against WBA, IBF, and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed title.

Fury suffered a cut above his right eye while training and subsequently issued a statement pulling out from the fight scheduled for Feb. 17. The fight has since been rescheduled to take place in May, but many expressed their belief that Fury was nearing retirement, and the injury may have expedited the process.

Fury addressed the comments surrounding his retirement by taking to his Instagram account. He stated that he was in the prime of his life and charted out a five-fight plan including two fights against Usyk, two against Anthony Joshua and a rematch against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

'The Gypsy King' said:

“Keep hearing talk of people saying that I should retire or I’m gonna retire soon or whatever. I ain’t retiring anywhere. I’ve got two fights of [Oleksandr] Usyk, for the undisputed [heavyweight championship], twice. Then I’m gonna fight AJ [Anthony Joshua] at least once, maybe twice if it’s a rematch if he wants one after the first battering I give him. And then I’m gonna fight Ngannou again. And that’s just the start. So there’s five little fights for you to whet your appetite with. I ain’t going nowhere. Nowhere. 35 year old. In the prime of my life.”

Check out Tyson Fury's full comments below:

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk gets new date

In an Instagram post, Tyson Fury announced that he will be facing Oleksandr Usyk on May 18th. Fury also thanked Saudi Arabian adviser, Turki Alalshik, who has overseen the influx of blockbuster boxing events in the region.

Fury wrote:

"WE HAVE A NEW DATE MAY 18th, cant wait to smash the rabbit. massive respect to my brother @turkialalshik the biggest fight of the century. Its always about the GK TYSON FURY ROLLES ON 😜🙏"

Check out Fury's post below:

The fight has been rescheduled, but this time, promoter Turki Alalshikh placed an interesting stipulation. If either fighter pulls out of the fight this time around, they will be subject to a $10 million fine, only adding to the magnitude of the occasion.