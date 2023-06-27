A UFC lightweight's recent social media post about Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill appears to have infuriated several MMA fans.

UFC fighter Terrance McKinnney recently uploaded a post on Twitter, featuring a picture of Prochazka in the mountains. In the caption of the post, McKinney accused 'Denisa' of dodging a fight against the light heavyweight king.

"Jiri will literally climb a mountain to avoid fightin Sweet Dreams."

Terrance McKinney @twrecks155 Jiri will literally climb a mountain to avoid fightin Sweet Dreams Jiri will literally climb a mountain to avoid fightin Sweet Dreams https://t.co/vTWrnCkU1L

The 28-year-old's post did not sit well with many MMA fans who went on to criticize the lightweight fighter in the comments section.

One individual accused McKinney of being biased towards black fighters in the UFC.

"I ain't never seen you pick against a black fighter once. If Kimbo [Slice] came back from the dead and fought Stipe [Miocic] you’d go for Kimbo. You're that delusional, little bro. Ngl you've had some embarrassing a** tweets cuz you always go black and don't choose the better stylistic matchup."

Kj @bkjk1654 @twrecks155 @JamahalH I aint never seen you pick against a black fighter once. If kinmbo came back from the dead and fought stipe you’d go for kimbo youre that delusional little bro. Ngl youve had some embarrassing ass tweets cuz you always go black and dont choose the better stylistic matchup. @twrecks155 @JamahalH I aint never seen you pick against a black fighter once. If kinmbo came back from the dead and fought stipe you’d go for kimbo youre that delusional little bro. Ngl youve had some embarrassing ass tweets cuz you always go black and dont choose the better stylistic matchup.

Another Twitter user mocked McKinney for his recent UFC losses.

"At least Jiri doesn't get KO'd by unranked nobodies LOL."

A few more comments under McKinney's post can be seen below:

HDP 🥋 @HeathPearson5 @twrecks155 @JamahalH Idk twrecks i don't think i see Jiri running from any man? But i hear u tho! Im a fan of both u guys so much respect. Id luv to watch yall slug it out. That---i can pay for lol @twrecks155 @JamahalH Idk twrecks i don't think i see Jiri running from any man? But i hear u tho! Im a fan of both u guys so much respect. Id luv to watch yall slug it out. That---i can pay for lol

C9WaffleSmuggler @LantzGaming @twrecks155 @JamahalH Huh? Dudes shoulder got imploded. Then he did the honorable thing and vacated the title instead of holding up the division. @twrecks155 @JamahalH Huh? Dudes shoulder got imploded. Then he did the honorable thing and vacated the title instead of holding up the division.

McKinney is an up-and-coming fighter in the UFC's lightweight division. 'T Wrecks' has competed in five UFC fights but has been victorious in only three of them.

The 28-year-old's last UFC outing took place at UFC 283 where he went up against Ismael Bonfim in the prelims of the event. McKinney came up short that night and lost the contest via second-round KO.

What happened when Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill crossed paths at the UFC PI?

A few months ago, Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill were seen engaging in a face-off in the audience section during the UFC 285 event.

That, however, was not the first time the two athletes crossed paths. Prior to UFC 285, Hill did an interview with 'The Schmo' where he revealed that he and Prochazka bumped into each other at the UFC Performance Institute.

Speaking about the conversation that they had, 'Sweet Dreams' said:

"We just shook hands. He's like, 'Hi nice to meet you,' and I was like, 'What's up bro?' and we shook hands... he was doing physical therapy and stuff. He is working to get back and I can't wait for him to be back."

Catch Jamahal Hill's comments on meeting Jiri Prochazka below (3:20):

