"I almost cried watching this" - Fans get emotional over Ilia Topuria's family's emphatic reaction to UFC 298 title win

Footage of Ilia Topuria's family jubilantly celebrating his title win has riled up MMA Twitter.

'El Matador' shocked the world last weekend at UFC 298, knocking out the consensus greatest featherweight of all time, Alexander Volkanovski, to claim the UFC featherweight title.

In footage posted by @KKvara77 on X, the Georgian-born Spaniard's family can be seen bursting with happiness, hugging each other, and even shedding tears of joy as Topuria knocks out the Australian champion.

Watch Ilia Topuria's family's heartwarming celebration below:

Suffice it to say fight fans couldn't contain their emotions seeing the heartwarming clip and flooded the comments section, joining in on the tender moment.

"The best things I saw today."

"Awesome moment here."

"I almost cried watching this."

"Beautiful! So happy for him and his family."

"Girly in the back is DISTRAUGHT. She needed Volk to hit for the last leg."

"Nothing like the support of a family, beautiful."

"That's beautiful."

"Look how jubilant his father is. Dream come true."

"Wholesome."

"Man, f**k Ilia, but this made me tear up. I ain't even gonna lie."

Ilia Topuria calls out Conor McGregor

With a spectacular title win at UFC 298, Ilia Topuria is now on the hunt for two other particulars: Taking the UFC to Spain and a super fight with Conor McGregor on his home soil.

During his post-fight octagon interview the past weekend, 'El Matador' let his desire known, saying:

"Dana [White], Hunter [Campbell], it's show time. It's time to take the UFC to Spain and Conor McGregor, if you still have some ba**s, I'll be waiting for you in Spain."

Catch Ilia Topuria's comments below (2:39):

During the post-fight press conference for the event, White confirmed that the UFC will be heading to Spain soon. He said:

"We are definitely going to Spain. Who he is going to be facing? I don’t know yet. I have a lot of respect for Volkanovski. We’ll see how that plays out. As long as there’s a venue, we are going to Spain.”

Catch Dana White's comments below (7:35):

The UFC CEO also hinted at Real Madrid's home, Santiago Bernabeu, as a potential venue for the event.