“I already beat him two times” – Fabricio Andrade not fully sold on trilogy with John Lineker

In 2023, Fabricio Andrade took his place at the top of the bantamweight division in a fight that won’t be forgotten in a hurry.

‘Wonder Boy’ settled the score with former champion John Lineker by beating him decisively at ONE Fight Night 7 in February. Their contest marked one of the best fights of the year.

With the past 12 months behind him, the Brazilian world champion is now looking ahead to the year in front of him and the challenges that it will bring.

Andrade currently doesn’t see a clear number one contender in the bantamweight division who should be up next to challenge his reign. Many believed that the next challenger would be Stephen Loman, but ‘The Sniper’ came up short in his last fight against Lineker at ONE Fight Night 14.

Given his back-to-back fights with Lineker in the past, which he dominated on both occasions, the champion told Sportskeeda MMA that a trilogy with his fellow Brazilian isn’t of much interest to him:

“Right now, Lineker beat Loman. So if we look at the rankings, he is the most deserving out of all the fighters for sure. But, of course, there is the fact that I already beat him two times.”

Fabricio Andrade has already swept the entire bantamweight MMA division

The bantamweight division is very active in ONE Championship and there are several world class talents. Yet, there’s no one that stands out in the eyes of Fabricio Andrade.

That’s because he’s already beaten the majority of them and put on a show whilst doing so.

Several of his former foes, like Lineker as a prime example, have bounced back with impressive wins over fellow top contenders. However, tthe fact remains that when they met in the circle and ring, ‘Wonder Boy’ he displayed his dominance.

Andrade already finds himself in a position where rematches will be most likely for him in 2024. However, that only speaks to his incredible unbeaten run in the division.