"I also aggressively look for submissions" - Francisco Lo confident he can make Kade Ruotolo work at ONE Fight Night 21

ONE Championship newcomer Francisco Lo can't wait to make his promotional debut, It's not just because he's made it to the world's largest martial arts organization, but also because he believes he can give one of the best jiu-jitsu competitors today a run for his money.

Lo is set to challenge ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo in a 180-pound catchweight grappling match at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video. Kade's divisional belt will not be on the line.

The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 5th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lo said he will not give Ruotolo any quarter, and will be on the attack for the entire 10-minute duration of their match.

The 23-year-old Brazilian Checkmat representative said:

"I think we have very similar styles because I also aggressively look for submissions. He is also aggressive, doesn't like to tie up the fight, and is always looking for the submission."

Lo expects his showdown with Ruotolo to be packed with action, and a match fans will not want to miss, especially fans of the grappling arts.

ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video is available to watch for fans in the United States and Canada absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

"The attacks he makes" - Francisco Lo on what makes Kade Ruotolo a dangerous adversary

BJJ savant Francisco Lo is well aware of what upcoming opponent Kade Ruotolo brings to the table, and that's an endless torrent of submission attempts. In fact, the Ruotolo twins are known for constantly being on the offensive with their flowing style.

Francisco Lo told ONE Championship:

"What makes [Ruotolo] so dangerous are the attacks he makes, always looking for the submission. I think this makes him very dangerous and different from other jiu-jitsu athletes."