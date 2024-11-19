"I always feel I have to do more" - Marcelo Garcia on his mindset that took him to the summit of BJJ

There are many secrets to success that athletes who have made it to the top are able to share but for Marcelo Garcia, his key is the competition itself.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend has already achieved incredible career longevity even if he never returned to submission grappling.

Garcia has faced his fair share of adversity both on the mats and away from martial arts but that hasn't taken away his desire to compete.

After overcoming stomach cancer in recent years, the 41-year-old icon recently signed with ONE Championship where he will look to produce another chapter in his incredible career.

Trending

In a recent interview with the promotion, Garcia spoke about how training for a contest and an opponent brings the best out of him to this very day.

Marcelo Garcia believes that knowing he's going to be testing himself against someone else who is also training hard pushes him even further in his preparations:

"So I always feel like I have more discipline when I feel that somebody is training to go against me. I always feel I have to do more than that person."

Marcelo Garcia brings a new level of prestige to ONE's grappling divisions

Marcelo Garcia joins ONE Championship's submission grappling divisions at a pivotal moment for a booming sport.

The promotion has already showcased some of the best talents in the world like the Ruotolo brothers and Mayssa Bastos currently holding world championships under the ONE banner.

Adding an incredibly accomplished competitor in Marcelo Garcia, who is such an important figure in the sport's history, to its roster is a great addition to the divisions.

Grappling fans eagerly await the return of a living legend who many expected would leave the competition behind after everything he has already achieved.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback