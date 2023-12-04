“I have always felt regretful about that” – Takeru wants to get back to winning ways in Japan vs. Rodtang

ONE Championship’s return to Japan was surely going to be built around one man, kickboxing superstar and former multi-division K-1 world champion Takeru Segawa.

It was only a matter of time before the circle returned to the 'Land of the Rising Sun' following one of the biggest names in Japanese martial arts signing with the promotion earlier this year.

The man nicknamed ‘Natural Born Crusher’ is excited to put on a show for his home fans with ONE Championship behind him, but he also feels like he owes them a victory.

Takeru hasn’t fought in his home country since his huge superfight with Tenshin Nasukawa, which he lost via decision.

During the press conference for the announcement of ONE 165, he stated that he hopes to not just put on a show for the Japanese fans, but to emerge victorious in front of them:

“The last appearance I showed to the Japanese fans was a losing one, and I have always felt regretful about that. I was able to win in France the other day, but I want to show my Japanese fans that I can win in front of them. I will definitely win my next match and rejoice with my fans.”

Takeru Segawa faces a different kind of challenge at ONE 165

January 28 is set to be a huge day for striking fans all over the world, as Takeru Segawa makes his long-awaited ONE Championship debut.

What makes this even more exciting is that fans will finally get to see a matchup that many could only dream would happen at some point in both men’s legendary careers.

The Japanese kickboxer may have a vast amount of experience against all kinds of opponents, but he has never faced a challenge quite like Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

‘The Iron Man’ isn’t just one of the biggest names that the sport of Muay Thai has produced, he is one of its greatest champions, as he proves each time he steps inside the circle to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

The Ariaka Arena will be in for another dream-like moment when these two men go head-to-head, just like fans at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium earlier this year when Rodtang and Superlek put on an instant classic.

ONE 165 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App on January 28.