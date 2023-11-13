WATCH: Japanese icon Takeru Segawa looking powerful ahead of looming ONE Championship debut

Japanese combat sports superstar Takeru Segawa is on a mission to put on an incredible performance for his ONE Championship debut because, as he patiently waits for a call from the promotion, he just keeps on working on improving his craft.

Takeru is on a series of training camps around the world. He just finished his pit stops in Japan and Thailand and is currently on his US leg at Boxing Works in California. In his November 9, 2023, Instagram post, the former multiple-time K-1 world champion posted a short glimpse of his training.

He captioned the post with: (as translated in English)

“Sliding in 🇺🇸🔥 @seframoss @boxingworks”

In the video, the 32-year-old showcased the power he possesses by hitting the pads with his leg kicks. These lethal kicks were one of the reasons why he reached the pinnacle of success in K-1, where he was able to stop 24 of his 41 opponents by TKO/KO and only receive three losses.

The former three-division champion signed an exclusive multi-fight contract with the world’s largest martial arts organization and joined the already-stacked roster of the best athletes. He officially made his first appearance on the promotion during the super fight between Rodtang and Superlek in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 in September.

Because of his presence ringside, his name was thrown into the conversation to fight either the ‘Iron Man’ or ‘The Kicking Machine.’ Aside from the two superstars, other potential opponents for Takeru are top contenders Nong-O Hama, Walter Goncalves, Elias Mahmoudi, Alaverdi Ramazanov, and Jonathan Haggerty.

Due to his previous experience of fighting in multiple weight classes, there will be a lot of opportunities for the Japanese, and it is only a matter of time before we see him exhibit his incredible striking under the bright lights of ONE Championship.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates