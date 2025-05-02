"I always get PTSD" - British legend Liam Harrison pokes fun at himself and his nasty KO loss to Nong-O Hama

Being a world-class fighter takes immense dedication and a bit of luck, though humility and taking things in stride are just as important. British Muay Thai cornerstone Liam Harrison has all of the above traits in spades, especially learning to laugh at himself.

Taking to Instagram, ONE Championship recently posted a compilation of finishes from the top stars competing at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2, led by then-reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama dashing Harrison's dreams of ONE gold with a knee-breaking TKO.

In the comments section, 'Hitman' could not help but feel some type of way seeing his most devastating moment in ONE be the prime example of Nong-O's power. At the same time, though, he chooses to make it a moment of levity.

"I hate it when Nong O has a fight it's just constant vids of him snapping my knee cap in half and I always get PTSD 🤣🤣"

Screenshot of Liam Harrison's comment. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Despite his joking nature, Harrison will surely be among those closely watching the 38-year-old icon's rematch with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai to close out ONE Fight Night 31 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Liam Harrison predicts Nong-O's game plan for Kongthoranee redo

Liam Harrison has been in the game long enough to know how Nong-O will approach his heated rematch with Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31.

He said as much in an interview with ONE:

"I think we are going to get something very similar to the first fight. I wouldn't be surprised if Nong-O tries to be a bit more aggressive and push the pace a little bit more this time."

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

