"I always tend to lean towards the grappler" - Aljamain Sterling predicts UFC Vegas 85 headliner between Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov

The UFC Vegas 85 main event has just received a prediction from former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, who broke down the Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov middleweight clash. It is 'Funk Master's' opinion, as a high-level grappler himself, that Dolidze holds the advantage.

Sterling took to X/Twitter to share a clip of his prediction, which is part of a segment from one of his recently uploaded YouTube videos. He spoke glowingly of Dolidze's abilities on the mat, as the Georgian phenom has separated himself as one of the better grapplers in the heavier divisions.

In fact, Sterling even praised Dolidze in his caption.

"Tough main event scrap coming up! I always tend to lean towards the grappler. This feels like a grappler vs striker and I’m taking Roman for the win. How do you guys see this fight playing out?!"

Given how strongly he favors grapplers against strikers, it comes as no surprise that he is predicting Dolidze to emerge victorious at UFC Vegas 85. He even went a step beyond predicting a win. Sterling is of the opinion that Dolidze could possibly score a finish.

"If he can get the fight to the floor, the fight's over. I can either see a decision or a submission, I'm gonna say in round two."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's prediction for the UFC Vegas 85 main event (0:24):

The matchup between Dolidze and Imavov is of great importance to both men, given how their previous did not end in their favor. The Georgian 185-pounder lost a controversial decision to Marvin Vettori at UFC 286, the former's pay-per-view debut. Meanwhile, Imavov is coming off a two-fight winless streak.

His most recent outing ended with a no-contest after an accidental clash of heads rendered his opponent, Chris Curtis, unable to continue fighting. Prior to that, he suffered a unanimous decision loss against Sean Strickland.

The UFC Vegas 85 co-main event

The UFC Vegas 85 co-headliner between Renato Moicano and Drew Dober has, in some ways, received more attention than Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov. First, it is a lightweight matchup, so it has the benefit of taking place in one of the deepest divisions in the UFC.

Second, Moicano has made himself something of an internet darling in the MMA community, given his exciting fighting style and recent hilarity. Meanwhile, Dober is one of the 155-pound division's most reliable action fighters, whose last five fights ended with knockouts/TKOs, win or lose.