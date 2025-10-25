"I always try to do like him, but I can't" - Umar Nurmagomedov gets emotional showing love to Khabib Nurmagomedov after UFC 321 win

Umar Nurmagomedov cruised to a unanimous decision victory in his UFC 321 bantamweight clash against Mario Bautista. After the bout, he shared a heartfelt message for his cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was present in his corner for the fight.In the bout, Umar relied on his wrestling and landed several takedowns throughout the fight and controlling Bautista on the ground. However, Bautista showed the heart of a champion by actively attempting to transition on the ground and also caught Umar with a well-timed knee in Round 2.Umar recorded 10:46 minutes of control time on the ground and outlanded Bautista in terms of strikes. The bout marked Bautista's first defeat since 2021 and halted his eight-fight win streak in the UFC. Meanwhile, Umar got back into the win column and improved his professional MMA record to 19-1.Umar’s victory on the night may have earned him another shot at the bantamweight title. The Dagestani fighter previously faced reigning champion Merab Dvalishvili earlier this year but fell short via unanimous decision. Dvalishvili is set to defend his title against Petr Yan at UFC 323 in December, with the winner potentially facing Umar next year.After the fight, Khabib stepped into the octagon to celebrate his cousin's win. During his post-fight speech with Daniel Cormier, Umar expressed heartfelt gratitude towards 'The Eagle.' He said:&quot;Today I understand, I'm like amateur in this game. How did this guy Khabib... I always try to do like him, but I can't.&quot;Check out the post below: