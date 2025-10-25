  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "I always try to do like him, but I can't" - Umar Nurmagomedov gets emotional showing love to Khabib Nurmagomedov after UFC 321 win

"I always try to do like him, but I can't" - Umar Nurmagomedov gets emotional showing love to Khabib Nurmagomedov after UFC 321 win

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Oct 25, 2025 21:36 GMT
Umar Nurmagomedov (left) shows love to Khabib Nurmagomedov (right) after UFC 321 win. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Umar Nurmagomedov (left) shows love to Khabib Nurmagomedov (right) after UFC 321 win. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Umar Nurmagomedov cruised to a unanimous decision victory in his UFC 321 bantamweight clash against Mario Bautista. After the bout, he shared a heartfelt message for his cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was present in his corner for the fight.

Ad

In the bout, Umar relied on his wrestling and landed several takedowns throughout the fight and controlling Bautista on the ground. However, Bautista showed the heart of a champion by actively attempting to transition on the ground and also caught Umar with a well-timed knee in Round 2.

Umar recorded 10:46 minutes of control time on the ground and outlanded Bautista in terms of strikes. The bout marked Bautista's first defeat since 2021 and halted his eight-fight win streak in the UFC. Meanwhile, Umar got back into the win column and improved his professional MMA record to 19-1.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Umar’s victory on the night may have earned him another shot at the bantamweight title. The Dagestani fighter previously faced reigning champion Merab Dvalishvili earlier this year but fell short via unanimous decision. Dvalishvili is set to defend his title against Petr Yan at UFC 323 in December, with the winner potentially facing Umar next year.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

After the fight, Khabib stepped into the octagon to celebrate his cousin's win. During his post-fight speech with Daniel Cormier, Umar expressed heartfelt gratitude towards 'The Eagle.' He said:

Ad
"Today I understand, I'm like amateur in this game. How did this guy Khabib... I always try to do like him, but I can't."

Check out the post below:

About the author
Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.

Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Shehryar Edibam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications