UFC 321: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Mario Bautista: Live round-by-round updates

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 24, 2025 16:48 GMT
Umar Nurmagomedov (left) takes on Mario Bautista (right) next. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Umar Nurmagomedov enters Abu Dhabi with an unfamiliar loss on his record. His decision defeat to Merab Dvalishvili earlier this year was a reminder that even the most dominant prospects must adapt when faced with pressure.

Now, the Russian looks to reset against Mario Bautista, one of the division’s most consistent and underrated operators. Bautista brings an eight-fight win streak that he has built steadily. His approach is clinical, and his defense is rarely cracked. He thrives in long fights, wearing opponents down and taking over late.

Against Nurmagomedov, that will be tested early, because the Dagestani star’s speed and transitions remain elite despite his recent setback.

The real intrigue lies in how Nurmagomedov responds mentally. He’s never had to rebound from adversity, and Bautista is not the kind of opponent who allows time to settle in.

UFC 321 airs live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Prelims start at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT, followed by the main card at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on ESPN pay-per-view and the ESPN App.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for live coverage and play-by-play updates of UFC 321:

Round 1

Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work.

