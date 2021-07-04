"I appreciate the message" - Conor McGregor thanks Justin Bieber for inspirational message in the lead-up to UFC 264

Conor McGregor has sent a message to Justin Bieber ahead of his fight at UFC 264. The Irishman recently conducted an Instagram live video where Bieber had dropped by and left a message.

In response to Bieber, Conor McGregor showed his love for the Canadian singer. The former UFC lightweight champion went on to thank Bieber for his support after McGregor's recent loss at UFC 257.

In the aftermath of UFC 257, Bieber showed his support for Conor McGregor on social media. McGregor said that he appreciated Bieber for his kind words and his message and mentioned that it had meant a lot to him.

The Irishman added that he has been putting in the work in preparation for UFC 264 and is ready to put on a show come July 10.

"Justin Bieber, what's up Justin Bieber? Love you brother. This is quality man, this is good yeah. I just wanted to check this out. Justin, I love you, bro, I'll tell you what mate, I appreciate the message from the last fight. That meant a hell of a lot to me, really, truly did. So I've been busy putting in the work, full focused. Fully immersed in Mixed Martial Arts, there's been nothing but Mixed Martial Arts. So I'm ready to put on a show."

Conor McGregor will return to action at UFC 264

Conor McGregor will be returning to action at UFC 264 in a fight that is almost a must win for him. The Irishman will be hoping to avenge his January loss to Dustin Poirier and get his hand raised in Las Vegas.

At UFC 257, McGregor lost his return fight at lightweight and was knocked out for the first time in his career by Dustin Poirier. Immediately after his loss to 'The Diamond', talk of a third fight between McGregor and Poirier became apparent.

The winner of the main event at UFC 264 is likely to get a shot at the UFC lightweight title at some point in the near future.

