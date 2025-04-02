"I don't have a bad word to say about him" - Nico Carrillo holds utmost respect for Sitthichai ahead of ONE Fight Night 30 war

Scottish striking star Nico Carrillo has nothing but respect for Thai superstar Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong before their exciting featherweight Muay Thai scrap on April 4 as part of the ONE Fight Night 30 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

Carrillo spoke to ONE Championship in a recent interview and said that he doesn't have a bad thing to say against the former Lumpinee Stadium and GLORY Kickboxing champion because of what he has done in his legendary career, and because he has virtually no weaknesses:

"His IQ is great. He's a complete striker, who always throws punches in bunches. He's so good. I can't knock him. He's an eight-time world champion. I don't have a bad word to say about him."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'King of the North' has finally decided to move up in a new weight class following his first-round TKO loss at the hands of Nabil Anane last January at ONE 170.

Carrillo also admitted that he has been having a hard time shedding the extra pounds just to make the weight and pass hydration in the bantamweight division, prompting the move to the new weight class.

Nico Carrillo plots his path towards Superbon's ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title

Nico Carrillo is fully focused on the task at hand against Sitthichai, but he has already plotted his next potential opponents once he gets the job done in his featherweight debut.

Ad

The 26-year-old striking menace named Bampara Kouyate and Shadow Singha Mawynn as possible oppositions to punch his ticket for a world title shot at Superbon's 26-pound golden belt. Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, he said:

"I think a fight with Bampara Kouyate next or Shadow [Singha Mawynn], or Superbon would be next if I can beat Sitthichai. But I'm not looking ahead. This is a new me. It's one step at a time."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.