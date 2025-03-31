Nico Carrillo says precision will be his key against featherweight killers: "Slightly less powerful, but much more accurate"

Scottish striking maestro Nico Carrillo is prioritizing precision over power in his move to the featherweight Muay Thai division, as what he told ONE Championship in a recent interview.

Carrillo will make his debut in his new weight class against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong on April 5 as part of the exciting ONE Fight Night 30 card, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

'King of the North' made the necessary tweaks in his fighting style to make sure that he is ready to face the other top contenders in the division, as he shared:

"I've gone and worked on my guard. I've made it so that my punches might be slightly less powerful, but much more accurate."

Before moving up to the featherweights, the 26-year-old star left a trail of destruction in the bantamweight division and won four of his five fights by stoppage.

Carrillo's pile of victims include Furkan Karabag, Muangthai PK Saenchai, Nong-O Hama, and Saemapetch Fairtex, before losing to Nabil Anane last January 2025 at ONE 170 in their ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title showdown.

Nico Carrillo itches to get back on the win column against Sitthichai on April 5 at ONE Fight Night 30

Since absorbing his first loss under the world's largest martial arts organization, the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy representative has been itching to get back on track and return to the win column.

During a recent talk with ONE Championship, Carrillo said that he is excited to turn the tide and bounce back against the Thai superstar, as he stated:

"It's all that has mattered to me since that day. I'm dying to right that wrong."

The ONE Fight Night 30 card will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 4, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

