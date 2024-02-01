"I beat 'Chito' less than 365 days ago" - Cory Sandhagen eyes title shot upon return after lackluster win over Rob Font with a torn tricep

Cory Sandhagen is on a three-fight win streak and appears to be closing in on a bantamweight title opportunity. The No.4-ranked bantamweight recently revealed that he is hoping to fight the winner of the UFC 299 title bout between Sean O'Malley and Marlon 'Chito' Vera for the belt upon his return to the octagon.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'The Sandman' shared that he was bummed about his last bout, which saw him fight through a torn triceps, before adding:

"It is a little bit tricky, but I still see a lot of argument for me fighting for the belt, I think. I beat 'Chito' less than 365 days ago. Me and O'Malley is definitely one of the most exciting fights that you can certainly make - maybe in the UFC - you know, like in the top-five, top-ten, the most exciting matchups that could potentially happen."

Sandhagen continued:

"You have two guys in their prime that have really exciting styles. That would be an awesome matchup so I have a lot of hope, man. I feel like the fans really want to watch me and O'Malley fight, if he comes out with the win, and if 'Chito' wins, that's an easy argument for myself, too, being that I 5-0'd him, you know, less than 365 days ago."

Cory Sandhagen's comments on facing the winner of Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon 'Chito' Vera

Sandhagen defeated Vera via split decision in the main event of UFC on ESPN 43. While the scorecards were all over the place, creating controversy, it was clear to viewers that the right man had his hand raised.

He followed that up with a dominant unanimous decision victory against Rob Font at UFC on ESPN 50 despite tearing his right tricep in the first round. The No.4-ranked bantamweight, who is known for his striking, switched his game plan and wrestled his way to a unanimous decision victory, in which all three judges awarded him all five rounds.

Sean O'Malley believes he will face Cory Sandhagen someday

Sean O'Malley is set to defend the bantamweight title for the first time when he faces Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 299. Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, the bantamweight champion revealed that he believes he will face Cory Sandhagen someday, stating:

"Me and Cory are going to fight someday, 100%. I don't know if it's going to be next. I don't know if it's going to be this year. I don't know if it's going to be next year. Cory is going to stick around the top. He's very, very, very skilled. I don't see a lot of guys in the division being able to beat him other than me. I think Cory is a good dude too. I like Cory. That fight will happen someday."

Sean O'Malley's comments on Cory Sandhagen

It is unclear if Sandhagen will get the opportunity to face the winner of the UFC 299 title bout. The UFC 298 bout between No.2-ranked bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili and No.3-ranked bantamweight Henry Cejudo will likely play a role in determining the next title challenger.