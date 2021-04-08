"I beat the dogs*** out of him" - Jorge Masvidal talks about the possibility of a BMF rematch with Nate Diaz

Jorge Masvidal believes that a rematch with Nate Diaz will definitely happen at some point in the future.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Jorge Masvidal reflected upon his win over Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in November 2019. Masvidal told Ariel Helwani that although he had promised Diaz an immediate rematch, the bout could not be made official because the negotiations between the UFC and Diaz failed.

"I beat the dogs*** out of him. Another guy had to step in there and say you can't beat this guy no more 'cause you're gonna kill him. He couldn't come to terms with the UFC... I don't know what goes on in the side. We tried to make that fight happen. My camp was talking to his camp. It didn't happen. I don't know what the exact logistics are. He didn't like the date... Maybe he thought about it even more. 'Maybe this guys is going to destroy my face again."

However, Jorge Masvidal went on to say that the rematch will definitely take place at some point in the future if Nate Diaz accepts the fight.

"I told him I'd run it back so you could believe that. We're running it back. i don't know when it's gonna happen, if it's gonna be this year, next fight right after this, I don't know. but guaranteed, we're running it back at some point. As long as he says yes, I am more than willing to break his face, his ribs and his spirit again."

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz fought in the main event of the UFC 244 pay-per-view event in November 2019. The bout was booked following a mutual callout between Masvidal and Diaz after the latter's unanimous decision to win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241.

Diaz and Masvidal battled it out at UFC 244 for the celebratory 'Baddest Motherf***er' title. Masvidal outstruck Diaz throughout the entirety of the fight and also landed the more impactful strikes.

With Gamebred appearing to be closing in on a spectacular win, the bout ended in a TKO due to a doctor's stoppage. Cage side doctors ruled Diaz unfit to compete after the end of the third round due to the lacerations on the eyebrow.

Both fighters showed keen interest in a rematch. However, the bout never became official as Masvidal entered title contention.

One year ago today, @TheRock strapped the BMF belt on @GamebredFighter, who defeated Nate Diaz in the UFC 244 main event. pic.twitter.com/ilKRYiAzWw — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 2, 2020

Jorge Masvidal is scheduled to fight Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title at UFC 261 on April 24, 2021. The bout is a rematch of their UFC 251 showdown that Usman won via unanimous decision.

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz's potential rematch is a questionable call

Jorge Masvidal's first fight against Nate Diaz was not a competitive affair by any means. Masvidal hurt Diaz badly in the fight and nearly finished him on multiple occasions. Although both fighters have big names and a history with each other to make a mega-fight, it might not be a wise choice for Nate Diaz.

Diaz has competed in the lightweight division for most of his MMA career and holds a 4-4 record at welterweight. Diaz's most recent wins at 170lbs have come against natural lightweights - Conor McGregor and Anthony Pettis.

The only natural welterweights that Diaz has fought in his UFC career - Dong Hyun Kim, Rory MacDonald, and Jorge Masvidal - have all handed him dominant losses.

At 35 years of age, Nate Diaz has a lot of miles on him and he might not be the young and durable fighter that he was at lightweight. Although the financial prospects of pairing NateDiaz with welterweight fighters outweigh all other aspects, it is not a wise call for him.