“I became faster” - Nong-O feels like he took a sip from the fountain of youth after flyweight move

Truth be told, Nong-O Hama's fighting skills have never diminished, even in his late thirties.

Now, the former bantamweight MMA world champion feels even more rejuvenated physically and mentally after choosing to drop down a division and join the stacked 135-pound flyweight Muay Thai ranks.

The 38-year-old Thai legend will look to make an immediate impact in his new weight class when he tussles with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the penultimate match of ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs Barboza on Prime Video this Friday.

During his ONE Fight Night 28 media day interview with The Bangkok Post, Nong-O said his body acclimated well with the cut and that his condition is the best that it has ever been.

"It was tough during the early stage, but when it all came out and my weight became stable, I felt like I became faster and I became fitter."

Nong-O, who's sporting a visibly leaner physique these days, aced his weight and hydration and is now ready to go to battle inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium.

Can the Evolve MMA superstar recapture his old glory in a new weight class? We'll find out at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb 7, live in US Primetime. The full event is free for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.

Kongthoranee says Nong-O still packs a punch at flyweight

Kongthoranee is honored to welcome the legendary Nong-O to the flyweight Muay Thai division.

While the fourth-ranked contender is confident he can outclass his fellow Thai striker, Kongthoranee remains wary of the 38-year-old's crushing power.

"Even though he dropped down, I believe he can still punch and kick as hard as ever,” he told ONE.

Needless to say, Kongthoranee will once again pick his shots and look to counter Nong-O's strength using his cunning precision.

Watch Nong-O's full interview with Nick Atkin:

