"I believe this is AI" - Fans left baffled by Jack Della Maddalena training with Tai Tuivasa for Islam Makhachev title fight at UFC 322

MMA fans all around the world have a wide variety of reactions to Jack Della Maddalena sparring with Tai Tuivasa ahead of his title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 322.Della Maddalena is set to make his first welterweight title defense against Makhachev in the main event of UFC 322 on Nov. 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Dagestani vacated his lightweight title and moved up a division after Della Maddalena dethroned his close friend Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 earlier this year in May.Championship Rounds recently took to X and shared a picture of Della Maddalena honing his striking abilities with Tuivasa.Check out the post below:Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''I believe this is AI, no way Tuivasa is training''Another one stated:''Bro just came to delivery pizza and Jack just put a gloves on him''Other fans wrote:''Islam is training with a bunch of undefeated Russians while JDM''''Banger of a training partner right there. JDM sharpening his power shots with a heavyweight before Islam tries that wrestling at UFC 322. Smart prep by the champ''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]As for Tuivasa (15-8), the fan favorite is currently on a five-fight skid, with his last victory being a second-round knockout against Derrick Lewis at UFC 271 in 2022. In his most recent octagon outing at UFC 305, the Australian suffered a split decision loss against Jairzinho Rozenstruik in front of his home audience. He aims to get back in the win column early next year.Top contender backs Jack Della Maddalena to defeat Islam MakhachevNo. 6-ranked welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry recently spoke to MMA Knockout and shared his opinion on the Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev matchup at UFC 322 later this year.Garry predicted Della Maddalena's victory, calling it an entertaining contest:''I would want to be there. I'd want to see it in real time because real time is different to the TV. Again, stylistically, it's a great fight. Islam's phenomenal everywhere and he is only getting better everywhere, but so is Jack. And I just feel like the size difference, JDM couldn't physically make 155, and I genuinely believe, I think JDM has the opportunity to go out here and knock Islam out.&quot;