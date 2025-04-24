  • home icon
Tai Tuivasa shares update on UFC return plans while making astonishing revelation about current weight, fans react: "Professional athlete btw"

By Sunil Krishnan
Modified Apr 24, 2025 03:40 GMT
Fans react to Tai Tuivasa
Fans react to Tai Tuivasa's UFC return update and recent weight gain [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa recently weighed in on his potential return to the octagon. Since his last fight against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, fans have not seen the Australian fighter enter the cage.

'Bam Bam' is considered a fan favorite competitor in the division. He is often credited for popularizing doing a 'shoey' in the octagon, which involved chugging beer from a shoe in a celebration of victory. However, Tuivasa's ceremonies have been scarce as he has not won a fight since February 2022 against Derrick Lewis.

Tuivasa is currently on a five-fight skid and looks to enter the win column with a potential return to the cage. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, the Australian heavyweight had this to say:

"I'm gonna go back into the cage. So, I'm gonna aim for the start of next year. Look at me, I need to get back in the gym. I need to get fit, I need to get ready. I'd be 140 [kgs] easy. Feel much better now with this break."

Check out Tai Tuivasa's comments below (10:06):

youtube-cover
After Championship Rounds on X shared the Australian heavyweight's quotes in an X post, fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Fans wrote:

"Professional athlete btw."
"Dude is the Zion Williamson of the UFC without the talent."
"It's time to start a new heavyweight division at this point."
"This dude is fighting for the money. He ain’t no champion with 50 overweight."
"He should seek advice from Paddy Pimblett, who walks around much light- oh, wait.."
Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Tai Tuivasa downplays heavyweight division contenders: "Everyone's pretty standard"

Tai Tuivasa recently weighed in on the current state of the UFC's heavyweight division. He believes Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall are the only noteworthy fighters in the said weight class. The Australian expresses his desire to get back into the octagon with a victory and make a change in his five-fight losing skid.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Tuivasa had this to say about the division:

"It's definitely been something I've been thinking about a lot since I've been having this time off. I don't watch the fights, but I watch some things, and the heavyweights are s***. They're all s***, except for Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. Other than that, f****** everyone's pretty standard."
Check out Tai Tuivasa's comments below:

