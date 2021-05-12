"I believe Chris will go back to fighting"- Anderson Silva shares a piece of advice with Chris Weidman after his horrific injury at UFC 261

Anderson Silva has shared the octagon with some of the biggest names in the UFC, including Chris Weidman. The Spider has given his take on Weidman's brutal leg snap injury from UFC 261 and has spoken on how he was also in a similar situation.

During his interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA, Anderson Silva said that he also felt a similar pain when he broke his leg in a fight against Weidman a few years ago.

Silva added that he knows how hard the complication of the injury is but believes Weidman will get back to fighting very soon, despite how tough it is. The Spider also added that Weidman needs to stay close with his friends and family and stay calm in his recovery:

"I feel the same pain. I feel bad, you know, for Chris because I know how much its hard and the moment is tough. I believe Chris will go back to fighting very soon but it's tough you know. You need to stay close with your real friends, with your family, take time and stay very very calm and focused because it's not easy," Silva said.

At UFC 261, Chris Weidman snapped his leg against Uriah Hall. The fight between the two middleweights was immediately called off. Weidman had to be carried out on a stretcher as he received further medical treatment.

Anderson Silva has shared the octagon with Chris Weidman on a few occasions

Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman have faced each other twice in the UFC. The two former UFC middleweight champions squared off inside the octagon at UFC 162 and UFC 168.

The two fights between Weidman and Silva were won by the former. In both instances, the American finished the fight in the second round and got his hand raised against The Spider inside the UFC octagon.

Incidentally, Silva departed from the UFC in 2020 after competing in his last fight against Uriah Hall.